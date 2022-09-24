PicaArtMoney 1-Day Volume Tops $52,332.00 (PICA)

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. PicaArtMoney has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PicaArtMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PicaArtMoney Profile

PicaArtMoney launched on October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PicaArtMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

