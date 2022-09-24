PicaArtMoney (PICA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.71 Million

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One PicaArtMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. PicaArtMoney has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PicaArtMoney Profile

PicaArtMoney launched on October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php. PicaArtMoney’s official message board is blog.naver.com/picapj01.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PicaArtMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PicaArtMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

