PicaArtMoney Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (PICA)

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PicaArtMoney has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $52,332.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PicaArtMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PicaArtMoney

PicaArtMoney’s genesis date was October 19th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 coins. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01. PicaArtMoney’s official website is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

PicaArtMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pica Art Money (“PICA”) token is a utility token issued by PICA HOLDINGS LIMITED located in Hong Kong. PICA token is available for use as a payment method within the business ecosystem of Pica Project located in Korea. PICA tokens can be used for co-ownership, sale, auction, exhibition, and donation of artworks by famed artists in both Korea and abroad.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PicaArtMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PicaArtMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PicaArtMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

