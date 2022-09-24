Pig Finance (PIG) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pig Finance (PIG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pig Finance has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pig Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pig Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004807 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.01670910 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Pig Finance Coin Profile

Pig Finance (PIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pig Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pig Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pig Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pig Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pig Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pig Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.