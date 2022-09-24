PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 173,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 68,290 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.