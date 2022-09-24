Pinknode One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,931.00 (PNODE)

Pinknode (PNODE) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Pinknode has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pinknode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinknode alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pinknode Profile

Pinknode launched on May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinknode Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinknode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinknode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinknode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.