Pinknode Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million (PNODE)

Pinknode (PNODE) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Pinknode coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinknode has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinknode has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pinknode Coin Profile

Pinknode was first traded on May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Pinknode’s official website is pinknode.io. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinknode Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

