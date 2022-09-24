Pinkslip Finance Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (PSLIP)

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Pinkslip Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkslip Finance has a market cap of $112,687.00 and approximately $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkslip Finance has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pinkslip Finance

Pinkslip Finance’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkslip Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkslip Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkslip Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

