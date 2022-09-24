Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRF opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.12. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.