Polker (PKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million

Polker (PKR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Polker has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $217,359.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011130 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00143911 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker launched on June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Polker’s official website is pkr.io. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polker

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

