PolySwarm Price Down 10% Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $463,216.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011130 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00143911 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically-diverse security experts.NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

