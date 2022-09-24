Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,962 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $97.93 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

