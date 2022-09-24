Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 30,631 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 827,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 804,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 804,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 767,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,614,000 after buying an additional 557,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 504,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 454,787 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.