Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,091,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after buying an additional 65,327 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

