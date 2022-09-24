Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.