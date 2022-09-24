Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,153 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $57.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.