Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

BATS EFV opened at $39.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

