Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.27.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $478.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

