Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.03.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

