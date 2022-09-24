Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.00 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

