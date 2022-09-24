Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.93% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.