Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $301.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

