Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 321,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.49% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 762.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 121,137 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14,756.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,345,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $18.78 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91.

