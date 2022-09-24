Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,153 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 107,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $57.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.