Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 62,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

