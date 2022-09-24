PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $29.20

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $25.84. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

