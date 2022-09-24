Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $82.32 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.