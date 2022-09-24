QuadrantProtocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,621.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $5.42 million and $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.13 or 0.99993115 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006811 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059666 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011713 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005840 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067049 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile
QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
