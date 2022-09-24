QuadrantProtocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,621.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $5.42 million and $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.13 or 0.99993115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011713 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005840 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067049 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

