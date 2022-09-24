QuiverX (QRX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $499,050.00

QuiverX (QRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One QuiverX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuiverX has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. QuiverX has a market cap of $499,050.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QuiverX

QuiverX’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuiverX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuiverX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuiverX using one of the exchanges listed above.

