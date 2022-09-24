Rabbit Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (RABBIT)

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Rabbit Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rabbit Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rabbit Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004802 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00047032 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.39 or 0.01675392 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00035866 BTC.

About Rabbit Finance

Rabbit Finance (CRYPTO:RABBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rabbit Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

