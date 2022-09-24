Ramifi Protocol Price Hits $0.0210 (RAM)

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Ramifi Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Ramifi Protocol has a market cap of $151,602.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Profile

Ramifi Protocol was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. The official website for Ramifi Protocol is ramifi.org.

Buying and Selling Ramifi Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

