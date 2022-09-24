Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.09

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 249,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after buying an additional 244,379 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

