Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

