Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $730,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.79 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

