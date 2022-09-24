Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.