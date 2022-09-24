Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,353 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

