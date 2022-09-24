Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 3.4 %

FedEx stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.