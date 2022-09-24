Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 487 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $115.04 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 639.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.