Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 797 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $63.84 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

