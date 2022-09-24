Realfinance Network Hits One Day Volume of $22,989.00 (REFI)

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Realfinance Network has a market cap of $161,484.00 and approximately $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realfinance Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Realfinance Network Profile

Realfinance Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Realfinance Network’s official website is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap.

Realfinance Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

