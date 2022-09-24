Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.97

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Repay Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 548,469 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Repay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

