Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $15.17. Replimune Group shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 806,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

