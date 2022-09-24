Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,513,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,064,000 after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70,239 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

