REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

REVV (REVV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, REVV has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $51.89 million and approximately $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About REVV

REVV launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

