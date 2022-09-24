RioDeFi 1-Day Volume Hits $583,948.00 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $719,140.38 and $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

