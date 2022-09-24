Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.35. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 397,837 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $105,743,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 27.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,389 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.