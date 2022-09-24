Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $453.16 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $453.16 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.16 or 0.00127333 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.13 or 0.99993115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011713 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005840 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

