Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sprylogics International (TSE:BRA)

Sprylogics International (TSE:BRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Sprylogics International Price Performance
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprylogics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprylogics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.