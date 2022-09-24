RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.31. RPC shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3,366 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.34 million. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 35,402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 102,667 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth $2,606,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

