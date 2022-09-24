Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $178,406,000 after buying an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

